 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2020 in Beatrice, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2020 in Beatrice, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Beatrice today. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. A 24-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the North. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

First major storm blankets upstate NY in snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News