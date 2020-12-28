Temperatures will be just above freezing in Beatrice today. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. A 24-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the North. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2020 in Beatrice, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Beatrice, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. 16 degrees is today's low…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 16.24. 13 degrees is today…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Beatrice today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Beatrice area Thursday. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Beatrice today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. A 23-degree low is forcasted. Exp…
Beatrice folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. We …