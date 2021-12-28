Temperatures in Beatrice will be cool today. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 15 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2021 in Beatrice, NE
