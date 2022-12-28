Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Beatrice today. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2022 in Beatrice, NE
