Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2020 in Beatrice, NE

Beatrice people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. A 20-degree low is forcasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 12:00 AM CST until WED 6:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.