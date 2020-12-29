Beatrice people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. A 20-degree low is forcasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 12:00 AM CST until WED 6:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2020 in Beatrice, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Beatrice today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 16.24. 13 degrees is today…
It will be a cold day in Beatrice, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. 16 degrees is today's low…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Beatrice area Thursday. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Beatrice today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. A 23-degree low is forcasted. Exp…