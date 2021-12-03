Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

Folks in the Beatrice area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.