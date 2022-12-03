Beatrice people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2022 in Beatrice, NE
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for much of Nebraska and western Iowa today as freezing rain, sleet, and snow move over. Find out how much will fall and when it will all end here.
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
Not only will temperatures be below normal Wednesday, but breezy conditions will make it feel even colder. Warming up for Thursday, but winds will be increasing as well. Get all the details here.
Strong cold front this afternoon and temperatures will tumble behind it. Windy conditions will make it feel worse. Check out tonight's wind chills and what's in store for the rest of the weekend here.
A leading climate scientist explains why going over 1.5 degrees Celsius puts the world in a danger zone.
