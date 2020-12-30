It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 19.99. Today's forecasted low temperature is 8 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2020 in Beatrice, NE
