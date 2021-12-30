Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Beatrice Thursday. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.