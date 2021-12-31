Beatrice people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 33 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 3 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2021 in Beatrice, NE
