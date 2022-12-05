Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2022 in Beatrice, NE

Cool temperatures will blanket the Beatrice area Monday. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.