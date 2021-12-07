Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

Cool temperatures will blanket the Beatrice area Tuesday. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 19 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.