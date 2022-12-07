Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2022 in Beatrice, NE

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Beatrice residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.

