Beatrice folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2021 in Beatrice, NE
