It will be a cold day in Beatrice, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 76% chance of precipitation. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 3:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2022 in Beatrice, NE
