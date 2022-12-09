Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Beatrice today. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2022 in Beatrice, NE
