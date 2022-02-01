Cool temperatures will blanket the Beatrice area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 14 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2022 in Beatrice, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Key ingredients for a storm to undergo bombogenesis are an unstable atmosphere, temperature differences and high-speed winds in the upper atmosphere.
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
Folks in the Beatrice area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
Beatrice residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Partly c…
It’s hard to get accurate measurements, but a national network of 8,000-plus volunteers with rulers and specific standards reports after every storm.
Temperatures in Beatrice will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees today. Partly clo…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
Beatrice people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…