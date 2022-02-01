Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2022 in Beatrice, NE

Cool temperatures will blanket the Beatrice area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 14 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.