Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2023 in Beatrice, NE

Beatrice people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. A 15-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest.