Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2022 in Beatrice, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Beatrice area. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.