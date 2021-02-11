 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel much colder at 0.36. Today's forecasted low temperature is -4 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

