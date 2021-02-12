It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 0 though it will feel much colder at -10.11. We'll see a low temperature of -4 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from FRI 12:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2021 in Beatrice, NE
