Beatrice temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2023 in Beatrice, NE
