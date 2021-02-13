 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 3. -5 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.

