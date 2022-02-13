Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2022 in Beatrice, NE

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Beatrice today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.