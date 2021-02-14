 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -3 though it will feel even colder at -4. A -14-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 37% chance of rain. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 12:00 AM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

