Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -4. Today's forecasted low temperature is -22 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning until TUE 12:00 PM CST. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.