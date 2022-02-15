Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2022 in Beatrice, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Beatrice area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.