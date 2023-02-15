It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Today's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from WED 12:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.