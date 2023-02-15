It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Today's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from WED 12:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2023 in Beatrice, NE
