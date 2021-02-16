Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel even colder at 3. We'll see a low temperature of -4 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning until TUE 12:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.