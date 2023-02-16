It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28. A 10-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 79% chance of rain. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2023 in Beatrice, NE
