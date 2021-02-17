It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel even colder at 13. -5 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2021 in Beatrice, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 3. -5 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: A mostly clear sky. Record low temperatures expected. Low -22F. Winds light and variable. It might b…
Beatrice's evening forecast: Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low around -5F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%…
This evening in Beatrice: Occasional snow showers. Low -4F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. About one inch of snow expected. It …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel much colder at 0.36. Today's forecasted l…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -4. Today's forecasted low temperature is -22 degrees. Partly cl…
This evening in Beatrice: Mostly cloudy skies. Low -4F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatu…
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 0 though it will feel much colder at -10.11. We'll see a low te…
For the drive home in Beatrice: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 2F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bu…