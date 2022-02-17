It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. Today's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2022 in Beatrice, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heat waves hit poorest people hardest – a new study calculates the future impact on those least able to adapt
The risk from heat waves is about more than intensity. Being able to cool off is essential, and that’s hard to find in many low-income areas of the world.
Before modern meteorology, almanacs were one of the only ways in which people would receive weather predictions.
Beatrice people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Beatrice area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Beatrice today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Beatrice area Monday. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees.…
The National Science Foundation awarded a $12.8 million grant for the design of a full-scale testing facility capable of producing winds of 200 mph.
Temperatures in Beatrice will be cool today. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
Temperatures in Beatrice will be cool today. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
A study says the U.S. West's megadrought deepened so much last year it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years — a worst-case climate change scenario.