It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel even colder at 17. We'll see a low temperature of 3 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2021 in Beatrice, NE
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
