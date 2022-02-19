Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Beatrice today. It should reach a cool 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2022 in Beatrice, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heat waves hit poorest people hardest – a new study calculates the future impact on those least able to adapt
The risk from heat waves is about more than intensity. Being able to cool off is essential, and that’s hard to find in many low-income areas of the world.
Before modern meteorology, almanacs were one of the only ways in which people would receive weather predictions.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Beatrice area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Beatrice today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Beatrice area Monday. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees.…
Beatrice folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. Today's forecasted low…
Temperatures in Beatrice will be cool today. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
According to a study, wildfires in the U.S. are becoming bigger and stronger at night, the time when firefighters used to be able to gain some ground.
For the drive home in Beatrice: Partly cloudy skies. Low 24F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Bea…