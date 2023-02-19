Cool temperatures will blanket the Beatrice area Sunday. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2023 in Beatrice, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy snow will be spreading across the southern half of the state today and tonight, but it will last longer in some spots more than others, …
Rain, snow, gusty winds, and falling temperatures will be spreading across the Midwest Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Track the activity an…
From freeing stuck cars to clearing roads and sidewalks, Nebraska residents had their work cut out for them on Thursday.
Not a pleasant Valentine's Day with lots of showers and even some thunderstorms expected with a cold front today. It will be much colder for W…
After all the snow, sunny skies expected today, but breezy conditions will make it colder than we'd like. Find out if we'll warm up for Presid…