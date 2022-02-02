It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 19. 2 degrees is today's low. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2022 in Beatrice, NE
Key ingredients for a storm to undergo bombogenesis are an unstable atmosphere, temperature differences and high-speed winds in the upper atmosphere.
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
It’s hard to get accurate measurements, but a national network of 8,000-plus volunteers with rulers and specific standards reports after every storm.
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
