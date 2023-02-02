Temperatures will be just above freezing in Beatrice today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.