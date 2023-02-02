Temperatures will be just above freezing in Beatrice today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2023 in Beatrice, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures are only going to be dropping in southeast Nebraska as the day goes on. Breezy conditions will make it feel even colder. See what…
A few rain and snow showers still around early this morning, but the better chance for snow is tonight. Then falling temps with a cold front S…
Back to normal high temperatures today. The warming trend will come to an end on Thursday though with another cold front moving in. Find out h…
Though temperatures are still going to be below normal today and tonight, they're going up, and winds won't be too bad. Find out what's expect…
Beatrice people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. A 15-degree low is forecasted. E…