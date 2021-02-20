Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Beatrice today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.