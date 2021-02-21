 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

It will be a cold day in Beatrice, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 3:00 AM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.

