Beatrice folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 10 degrees. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2022 in Beatrice, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
President Ulysses S. Grant signed a resolution into law, and what is now known as the National Weather Service was born.
Heat waves hit poorest people hardest – a new study calculates the future impact on those least able to adapt
The risk from heat waves is about more than intensity. Being able to cool off is essential, and that’s hard to find in many low-income areas of the world.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Beatrice area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Beatrice today. It should reach a cool 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. …
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. Today's forecasted low…
Beatrice folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Temperatures in Beatrice will be cool today. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
According to a study, wildfires in the U.S. are becoming bigger and stronger at night, the time when firefighters used to be able to gain some ground.
For the drive home in Beatrice: Partly cloudy skies. Low 24F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Bea…