Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

Cool temperatures will blanket the Beatrice area Monday. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. We will see clear skies today. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 17 mph. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.