Cool temperatures will blanket the Beatrice area Monday. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. We will see clear skies today. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 17 mph. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2021 in Beatrice, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Beatrice: Occasional snow showers. Low -4F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. About one inch of snow expected. It …
Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: A mostly clear sky. Record low temperatures expected. Low -22F. Winds light and variable. It might b…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -4. Today's forecasted low temperature is -22 degrees. Partly cl…
Beatrice's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low -4F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with te…
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
For the drive home in Beatrice: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Beatrice will be cool tomorrow. It should reach…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel even colder at 13. -5 degrees is today's…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel even colder at 3. We'll see a low temperat…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel even colder at 17. We'll see a low temper…
It will be a cold day in Beatrice, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 …