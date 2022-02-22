It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel even colder at 18. We'll see a low temperature of -1 degree today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2022 in Beatrice, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
President Ulysses S. Grant signed a resolution into law, and what is now known as the National Weather Service was born.
Heat waves hit poorest people hardest – a new study calculates the future impact on those least able to adapt
The risk from heat waves is about more than intensity. Being able to cool off is essential, and that’s hard to find in many low-income areas of the world.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Beatrice today. It should reach a cool 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. Today's forecasted low…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Beatrice folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Temperatures in Beatrice will be cool today. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
According to a study, wildfires in the U.S. are becoming bigger and stronger at night, the time when firefighters used to be able to gain some ground.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Beatrice area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…
Beatrice folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…