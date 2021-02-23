Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

Beatrice folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Expect clear skies today. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
