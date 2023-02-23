It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 23. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2023 in Beatrice, NE
