Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

Temperatures in Beatrice will be cool today. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 14 mph. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.