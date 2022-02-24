It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel even colder at 18. We'll see a low temperature of -1 degree today. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2022 in Beatrice, NE
