It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29. Today's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2023 in Beatrice, NE
