The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Beatrice Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 5 mph. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2021 in Beatrice, NE
