It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. A 12-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2022 in Beatrice, NE
