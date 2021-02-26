 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

Cool temperatures will blanket the Beatrice area Friday. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.

