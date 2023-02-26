Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2023 in Beatrice, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not much going on in Nebraska during the day Tuesday. That changes for Tuesday night through Wednesday night. Freezing rain, sleet, and in som…
Freezing rain, sleet, and snow in Nebraska Wednesday, bone-chilling cold Wednesday night. Full details here
All snow for many, but freezing rain and sleet will be falling as well in the southeastern part of the state. Find out how much ice and snow a…
Dry today, but temperatures way below normal and windy. Really cold tonight as well and snow showers will start to creep back in. Find out how…
While today will still be quite cold, a warm front will lift over us Saturday morning, resulting in a dramatic increase in temperatures. A col…
Beatrice folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…